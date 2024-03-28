Young golfer out of Henry County is heading to the Augusta National Golf Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most exclusive courses in the world. To gain entry, it takes either incredible luck, or lots of skill.

But, there's a middle-schooler just two hours west of Nashville who's going down to Georgia this spring, to showcase her golf game against some of the best junior golfers in the country.

NewsChannel 5 photojournalist Bud Nelson and Ben Hill headed west to Paris, Tennessee to see a father-daughter duo have fun on the course, grow their connection, and get ready for the biggest golf weekend of their lives.

11 year old AddiMae Glover lives for golf and in a way, it's all she's known. At two years old, she was trotting around Paris Country Club with her Dad, Ben.

Having played since he was in diapers himself, Ben's dream changed from being a pro, to teaching the game to his little girl.

He's taught her well and continues to as her coach. But it's about much more than long drives and clutch putts.

"To be able to come out and enjoy a conversation with her, and ask her about her day," said Ben.

That bond has helped AddiMae grow her game and hone her talent.

"I'm her father, she's my daughter, but we're also friends," he added.

Friends that are competitive on the course.

One of AddiMae's big goals? She's achieved already.

She's now one of ten - 10 to 11-year-old's competing in the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition held the Sunday before Masters week with national exposure.

It took qualifying against hundreds through Local, Sub Regional, and the Regional competition beating out girls in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Northern Alabama.

"I was scrolling my phone...refreshing it every five seconds like 'ok, where she at now? where she at now?

Now, she just needs to beat 9 of the best girls her age from other regions... at golf's holy grail. The good news is, for AddiMae... it's familiar territory... having been to Augusta National as a Masters spectator -- just last year!

"To be able to go there and just look around and then the next year just being able to actually get there and go play...is just...unbelievable," AddiMae said.

But being Paris natives and keeping priorities in order...faith and family help keep the Glover's grounded.

"We make time for church, we make time for school, we make time for golf, we make time for playing in the backyard," Ben added.

And playing Paris Country Club -- together.

But Augusta National is next, to represent Paris and her proud parents.

The Drive, Chip, and Putt is Sunday, April 7th and will be broadcast on The Golf Channel.

AddiMae also has dreams of one day playing in college, like her Dad, Ben, who played at Austin Peay. Her ultimate goal is to one day play on the LPGA Tour.