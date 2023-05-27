Young man charged after recklessly firing gun at neighbor's home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A young man is facing multiple charges after he admitted to firing multiple shots at a paper target that ended up striking a driveway and tree at a nearby home Wednesday.

Kyle F Peebles, 19, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon and at least one count of reckless endangerment with a weapon, which are all felony charges. He has additionally been charged with consumption of alcohol under 21.

According to an arrest affidavit, a family in the 8400 block of Poplar Creek Road was playing basketball outside their home when they heard shots being fired and rounds hitting their driveway, as well as a nearby tree. In fear for their safety, they called Metro police officers who heard "bullets flying overhead" when they arrived to investigate the situation.

The Metro police officers determined that the shots were coming from a home in the 8500 block of McCrory Lane and made contact with two people who came outside to meet the officers. They spoke with Peebles, who admitted to firing shots at paper targets in the direction of the home on Poplar Creek Road as well as owning one of the weapons that was used.

Peebles told the officers that he did not know what the backdrop of the targets was. Additional investigation by the police officers determined that he was "shooting from an elevated position through a thinly wooded area...proving his actions reckless in nature," according to the affidavit.

Peebles was reportedly using a vape pen while talking to the officers while under the age of 21, which resulted in an additional charge.

Peebles has since posted bond after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening.