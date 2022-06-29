NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some men are taking matters into their own hands by getting vasectomies because of Tennessee’s abortion ban.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, one sign at Nashville's protest said "Mandatory Vasectomies." Some women feel men should step up to the plate and get snipped to prevent pregnancy.

"This is a safe long-term way of avoiding an oops," said Dr. Joseph Pazona, a urologist in town.

Pazona said he's received an influx of calls from young men inquiring about vasectomies.

"I think it’s wonderful that men are starting to take more personal responsibility when it comes to family planning," Pazona said.

One of his patients was concerned about the abortion ban.

"And I said, 'that makes sense,'" Pazona affirmed.

He performs 50 to 60 vasectomies a month and noted it's usually a 10-minute procedure with no needle and no scalpel.

"As well as laughing gas for our gentlemen so they’re comfortable," he added.

He's prepared to double the number of vasectomies he performs due to the ban.

"I was visiting with a patient who had made the decision that he did not want to have any children, and he brought that up as one of the factors bringing him in," Pazona said.

Thirty-six-year-old Joseph Carrizales said he’s looking into getting a vasectomy because he doesn’t want any more kids.

"I had my son at a pretty young age, and so I had to grow up pretty quickly. And I want to have some, call it 'me-time' I guess, in the near future, and have the ability to do that,” Carrizales said. “While I enjoy my son — I love kids very much — I want to be able to have some of that time myself."

Joseph Carrizales has noticed that a lot of younger people don't want kids at all. He understands why they're getting vasectomies due to Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"Absolutely. I think that is one alternative," Carrizales said. "People that are able to be proactive right now."

According to Pazona, getting tubes tied as a woman is generally more invasive than a vasectomy. His patients can even drive themselves home after the procedure.

Planned Parenthood has said in a video conference that they've seen an increase in calls from men about vasectomies too.