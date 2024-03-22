Your emotional support animal is banned from indoor restaurants in Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dogs are already not allowed inside restaurants, but now that includes your emotional support animal.

Gov. Bill Lee made the new law official last week.

The bill specifically says police dogs, service dogs, and even fish in a tank, are fine inside restaurants. However, emotional support animals that aren't in training or trained to help someone with a disability are not allowed.

The move is drawing strong opinions on both sides.

Some with emotional support animals are upset to hear the news, while other restaurant-goers say this should have already been in effect.

Seth Yeargan, owner of Lyncoya Cafe in Hendersonville, said he can see both sides but is glad to have more clear-cut direction from the state.

"You don't want to turn someone away. You love the fact that you have paying customers walking through the door," Yeargan started. "But you also have to accept the fact that you have other customers in your establishment paying as well and if you bring an animal in, it might make them feel uncomfortable."