We asked 10 questions to those who want to lead Nashville next. Here's what they said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's top political seat is up for the taking, and a field of a dozen candidates will appear on the ballot.

The seat is open, meaning Mayor John Cooper will cap his service at one term.

In the field, current council people, former economic developers, Tennessee state senators and the current property assessor are running for the office.

NewsChannel 5 sent every person running for mayor a questionnaire with the same questions. We have not edited these answers from the candidates, meaning these responses are straight for them. The questionnaires below are in alphabetical order and hyperlinked in their names.

We have not received a questionnaire from Jim Gingrich, Stephanie Johnson and Vivian Wilhoite.