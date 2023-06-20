Watch Now
News

Actions

We asked 10 questions to those who want to lead Nashville next. Here's what they said.

Nashville Mayoral Candidates 2023
Jordan Powell/WTVF
Nine of the candidates to become the next mayor of Metro-Nashville.
Nashville Mayoral Candidates 2023
Posted at 7:49 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 20:49:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's top political seat is up for the taking, and a field of a dozen candidates will appear on the ballot.

The seat is open, meaning Mayor John Cooper will cap his service at one term.

In the field, current council people, former economic developers, Tennessee state senators and the current property assessor are running for the office.

NewsChannel 5 sent every person running for mayor a questionnaire with the same questions. We have not edited these answers from the candidates, meaning these responses are straight for them. The questionnaires below are in alphabetical order and hyperlinked in their names.

We have not received a questionnaire from Jim Gingrich, Stephanie Johnson and Vivian Wilhoite.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great