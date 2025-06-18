Your Money: Simple ways you can save on your energy bill as temps heat up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer officially arrives on Friday, but the heat is already on! And that means your electric bill is probably on the rise too.

In an effort to keep your money in your pocket, NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp stopped by NES today.

Executive Vice President Brent Baker talked with her about two programs you can take advantage of to make sure your home is energy efficient.

"The big program we talk about a lot is a partnership with TVA called Home Uplift, which is all throughout the year. We upgrade people's homes putting in insulation and doing big heating and air projects. We also have a program with Metro right now and Need Link that is an insulation program called Insulation for Impact and we're encouraging people to sign up for getting insulation and it's going on right now."

Some other things you can do right now: opt for the grill or microwave, and avoid heating up the oven or stove as much a possible.

Close the shades on the sunny side of your home and only use fans while you're in the room.

Also, a good way to avoid sticker shock on your summer or winter bills: sign up for budget billing.

You can find more information on how to save money on your energy bill here.

