Your Voice: Murfreesboro's rapid growth leads to questions on education equity for future students

MURFREESBOROR, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was lunchtime on a Monday when we took the Your Voice tour Murfreesboro's downtown square, a go-to spot for hungry locals and visitors alike.

Their specific destination—Domenico's.

The popular Italian Deli opened here five years ago and draws loyal regulars for traditional sandwiches and sides.

It wasn't surprising to learn that folks here are talking a lot about the area's rapid growth and its impact on the quality of life.

"And we love it and like I said, you know, we like the growth but with the growth you lose the charm," Murfreesboro resident Laura Vanzandt said.

Murfreesboro is another mid-state city that's growing at an unprecedented pace.

A 2023 SmartAsset study of fastest-growing cities in the country (those with 100-thousand or more residents) ranked Murfreesboro 16th, citing a jump in population of nearly 20% in five years from 2017 to 2022.

The current estimated population is just more than 175,000.

But the growth doesn't stop at the city line.

Other areas of Rutherford County are changing quickly.

Tennessee's Department of Community and Economic Development has reported Rutherford as the fastest growing county in the state for eight consecutive years. It's now the fourth most-populous county in Tennessee.

All the activity and changes here can be exciting, but also concerning, especially how it impacts key areas like infrastructure, traffic, public safety and, of course, education.

For resident Benjamin Shaw, making sure there's enough schools in the region is top of mind.

Benjamin Shaw has lived here for 20 years.

"I bought my home a few years ago, so I don't want to move," Shaw said.

He and his wife are now busy raising two young children.

"I have my kids where I want them in the schools that I think are best for them. And they're very good schools," Shaw said. "I'm worried about the fact that right now there's enough room for where my kid's going. But five, six, seven years from now, are there gonna be enough room in the elementary school classrooms?"

It's a valid concern. There are 13 schools within Murfreesboro's City School District that are focused on elementary-aged kids, who will eventually feed into the much larger Rutherford County School District, with total enrollment soaring past 52,000 students in 50 schools.

"How would they reshuffle situations for zoning for elementary schools and middle schools? I mean, I like all of my options. I don't have bad choices in this situation," Shaw said.

"Yeah, I mean definitely always concerned as a parent where your kids gonna go to school," Jeff "Dominic" Murphy, owner of Domenico's, chimed in.

"Not sure what our plan yet is for middle school. We're zoned Christiana middle," Murphy said.

Murphy is dad to three sons aged 10, 8 and 5.

He says he has faith in local leaders as they plan for the future, a big part of which, of course, involves his kids' education.

"I think I think that's where leadership, you know at the city and county level is very important Those people part of their job is to have a plan to project the growth that's coming in," Murphy said.