Your Voice: Nashville man shares safety concerns crossing White Bridge and Robertson intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Nashville celebrates improvements in its transportation network, some neighborhoods remain left behind. For Robert Womack, a visually impaired resident, navigating his community has become increasingly challenging as he watches development pass his neighborhood by.

Womack has lived in the same house his entire life off of Robertson Road. "Same house as my parents bought it brand new," he said.

His daily routine includes a walk across Interstate 40 to reach public transportation, as the bus doesn't come up Robertson Road. The WeGo ride incentive program, which provides transportation to the nearest bus stop, also doesn't service his area.

"That is how we get around. We travel walking towards the bus," he said.

His visual impairment makes these journeys particularly hazardous. The intersection at Robertson Road and White Bridge lacks proper crosswalks and has only faded "zebra stripes" in the middle of the road.

"We even have some lower vision people than I am living over here in this area that cannot see these zebra stripes," Womack said.

Despite his challenges, Womack remains active in his community, frequently walking to nearby businesses.

"I go to Walgreens, CVS all the time," he said.

The lack of sidewalks and the maintenance of existing pathways create additional obstacles.

"Even using this pathway, I don't use it when the grass is high because I don't want to run into a snake," Womack said.

While Nashville promotes its "Choose How You Move" initiative to improve transportation options throughout the city, Womack feels his neighborhood has been overlooked.

"Choose how you move is not for us," he said. "We don't have the crosswalks, we don't have the sidewalks, there is no movement for us."

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), which is responsible for the Robertson and White Bridge intersection, says the area is scheduled for re-striping in early August.

For Womack, even small improvements would signal that his concerns are being heard.

"Would love to see change, even just a little bit. At least I know someone actually cares," Womack said.

