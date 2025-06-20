Your Voice: Nashville transportation officials respond to visually impaired man's intersection safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville transportation officials are taking action after NewsChannel 5 highlighted the conditions a visually impaired resident faces while crossing a busy West Nashville intersection.

Robert Womack, who has limited eyesight, has been advocating for safety improvements at the intersection of the I-40 ramp, White Bridge Road, and Charlotte Pike for years.

"Many, many years," Womack said, describing how long he's been speaking about this intersection.

The area currently lacks a crosswalk to help pedestrians safely cross, creating a particularly hazardous situation for Womack and others with visual impairments.

"It may get worse, so I am trying to get it fixed before that even happens," Womack said.

After NewsChannel 5 first shared Womack's story on Wednesday, the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) has committed to finding solutions. When informed about the city's response, Womack was overwhelmed.

"I am lost for words because to be able to see it and actually come to fruition, I mean it's a long time coming, so it would be great," Womack said.

While the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) operates the area near I-40, NDOT engineers are now reaching out to partner with them and develop safety solutions.

When asked what improvements he would like to see, Womack had several suggestions.

"First and foremost, I would like to see the median put here at I-40 and White Bridge, some kind of crosswalk for us to be able to get across Robertson Road to at least be able to use the catwalk," Womack said. "We are talking about greenways and sidewalks. At least put a sidewalk through here."

After years of advocating for these changes, Womack is hopeful that real improvements will finally be implemented.

NDOT has not yet announced specific plans or a timeline for the improvements, but NewsChannel 5 will continue to follow the story and provide updates on the proposed safety solutions.

Do you know of a dangerous intersection in Nashville that needs attention? Share your story with us and we might feature it in our next "Your Voice" segment. Email Kim directly at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com with photos or videos of the problem area.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.