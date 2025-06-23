Your Voice: Vandalized Metro school buses discovered at a Hermitage middle school parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thanks to a NewsChannel 5 viewer who submitted a Your Voice tip, we discovered vandalized school buses parked at a Hermitage middle school.

Multiple Metro Nashville Public School buses with shattered windshields, broken windows, and scattered auto parts were found in a parking lot at Dupont Tyler Middle School.

The buses, approximately 15 in total, are parked in a corner of the school's large parking lot. Several have completely spider webbed windshields, busted side windows, and glass scattered both inside and outside the vehicles. At least one fire extinguisher from a bus was found lying on the ground, along with scattered pipes.

Neighbors in the Hermitage area reported that these buses have remained stationary throughout the summer, raising concerns about their damaged condition and the fact that they were unlocked.

When questioned about the situation, a Metro Schools spokesperson confirmed that two buses had been vandalized. The district is consulting with Metro Police on the matter.

The spokesperson explained that the damaged buses were not currently in service due to their age and had already been scheduled for salvage later this year.

The district representative also clarified why buses are parked at school locations rather than a central depot. They explained that several lots throughout the district are used for bus parking to provide easy access for drivers, but also because there are space limitations at the main bus depot.

Have you noticed something in your neighborhood that seems concerning or unusual? Share your story ideas and tips by emailing me at Hannah.McDonald@NewsChannel5.com or YourVoice@NewsChannel5.com to help us continue bringing important community concerns to light.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.