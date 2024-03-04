'You're doing one hell of a job' Woman looking for author of motivational note

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Think back to the craziness and uncertainty of 2020. Everyone was trying to get by and take life one day at a time.
Nikki Provenzano spent time outdoors and in April of that year she found a note near Edwin Warner Dog Park. It has been with her for almost four years.
The note is full of positive affirmations and cheers on whoever found it.
"I came across this note and I read it and I truly felt like it was meant for me," Provenzano said.
She wants to find the owner after she has taken this note from house to house, including a move to Florida and back to Tennessee.
If you know who wrote this note or you are the author reach out to Cole Johnson at Cole.Johnson@newschannel5.com.
