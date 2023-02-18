Youth rally to save Rep. John Lewis Way from being renamed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Young people are speaking out against a bill proposed by some Tennessee Republican lawmakers to rename a part of Rep. John Lewis Way to President Trump Boulevard.

High school student Safiyah Suara wants to get young people together to not only speak out but to learn that they can make a difference and should be aware of legislation like this.

The rally starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Metro Courthouse Public Square Park.

Safiyah is the daughter of Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara, and she said she was by her mom's side as she did the work to rename the road after the civil rights leader and U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis attended American Baptist College and Fisk University in Nashville. Safiyah said he was not much older than her when he became an activist for racial equality, so her hosting this rally is continuing his legacy in Nashville while also bringing to fellow young people's attention other bills, like the proposal to abolish the community oversight board, reduce metro council by half, and the proposal to refuse Federal Education Funding for schools.

"I think it's important for youth to know about issues like this, other bills that are trying to be passed because this is the community we are going to live in," said Safiyah. "And if we can't know about it and try to change it before it becomes cemented, how are we supposed to live in it in the future."

A petition on Forward-TN is being shared to urge lawmakers to not change the name of any part of Rep. John Lewis Way. It currently has more than 10 thousand 400 signatures.