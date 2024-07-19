Youth softball league in Nolensville still looking for answers after shed fire destroyed equipment

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A youth softball league in Nolensville is still looking for answers after a shed fire destroyed all of their equipment.
It happened just after midnight back on July 4th. Now there's a reward to catch the person who may have set the fire.
A GoFundMe, which was made to help the team, has reached just over half of its $15,000 goal so far.
They are raising this money to cover the costs of replacing essential equipment such as balls, catchers' gear, bases and more.
The shed was a total loss in the fire so there's so much they're trying to recover.
Nolensville city leaders are chipping in by unanimously signing a resolution allocating $1,000 from the city's general fund and $1,000 from Crime Stoppers as a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
The fire department says they're looking to identify anyone who was in the area between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. on July 4th.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.
