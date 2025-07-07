Youth Villages kick off Backpack Heroes campaign to help students get supplies for back to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Back to school is fast approaching and a new backpack full of school supplies truly can have a profound impact on a child’s learning experience.

Youth Villages is helping to make that happen with their Backpack Heroes campaign. It kicks off today and runs through July 30th.

There are three ways you can support. You can donate directly, drop off items at their office, or order the items online and have them delivered to the office. The address is 301 Plus Park Blvd, Suite 411.

The site will open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. To 4 p.m. by appointment. Click here to learn more about making appointments, to see the wish list, or get in touch with a representative.

Youth Villages has helped to place new backpacks on the backs of thousands of children and teenagers across the country. They say you they’re counting on heroes like you.

