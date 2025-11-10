Youth Villages kick off Holiday Heroes' event to help provide Christmas gifts for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are now upwards of 8,000 children and teens in foster care settings in Tennessee according to the Omni Family Services.

To help put that in perspective: if all the foster kids in the state were to attend a Nashville Sounds baseball game, they would fill more than 90 percent of the seats at First Tennessee Park. Unfortunately, that number is rising, but Youth Villages says those children oftentimes don't get to celebrate the Christmas holiday with gifts.

You can help change by being a part of their annual Holiday Heroes' campaign that kicks off this week.

This holiday season, the program will provide wish list gifts for more than 3,000 youth in middle Tennessee.

Organizers say without Holiday Heroes, these youth and families likely would not be able to afford gifts or would be faced with the hard choice of choosing between bills and gifts. Donors can choose to donate financially or donate toys, clothes, or other items for children.

Family intervention specialists and LifeSet specialists work directly with the primary caretaker or young adult to determine what gifts the youth would most like to receive and create a holiday wish list.

These wish lists are sent to donors and corporate partners who then shop for a specific youth and fulfill their wish list. Each wish list costs around $150 to fulfill.

"Holiday Heroes are more than just donors; they bring long lasting core memories for the youth in our programs. They bring joy, fun and happy experiences. They bring the families relief and opportunity," said a Youth Villages spokesperson.

