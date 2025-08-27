Zarzour excited to be the new voice of the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a new voice coming to call out Titans touchdowns. After 26 seasons, the legendary Mike Keith leaves as the voice of the Titans to head back to his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, leaving big shoes to fill behind the mic on Titans radio.

Taylor Zarzour has the resume and the pipes to get it done, which is why he emerged from a nationwide search to become the Tennessee Titans' next play-by-play announcer, along with his familiarity and affinity for Nashville.

"When I was 23 and I did a sports radio show in this town and I left for another opportunity, my wife and I packed her old Oldsmobile Bravada and we said to each other, 'We are coming right back,'" recalled Zarzour.

For the past 24 years, Zarzour has been honing his craft, eventually calling games on various platforms for ESPN. Then, opportunity came calling.

"I had just moved into a new house in Charlotte, my phone was going off in my pocket at the kitchen counter, and it said 'Jim Nantz' on it," says Zarzour. "I look at my wife, and she says, 'Answer the phone.' I do, and he [Nantz] says, 'Taylor, I'm sure you heard about Mike Keith taking the Vols job, that's going to be a big loss for us here in Nashville, he's such an icon — you have to go after this job.' I hung up the phone, looked at my wife, and she said, 'Go talk to them.'"

Back in April, Zarzour was hired to be the new Voice of the Titans, and he hopes fans will embrace his style.

"You're going to hear somebody that is just, literally, in love with what they do. There is one thing that I want to do just like Mike [Keith] — I want to connect with the audience the way he did. He did such a good job with that, and I really admire him for that. I want to do that too; I'll do it in my own way, and I'll have my own personality, but I really want Titans fans to feel like they're part of this. I'm honored to follow Mike, because he did that."

Zarzour is experiencing a full-circle moment, returning to Music City with his wife and two college-aged daughters.

"We have looked at each other a number of times and said, 'We are coming back,'” says Zarzour. "I’ve done the Music City Bowl on TV three times. I’ve done dozens of Vanderbilt games in this town, and every time I come here, especially when she is with me, we always say, 'When are we coming back?'”

When asked about his future calling Titans games and expectations for the new role, Zarzour expressed optimism for the seasons ahead.

"As great as all the moments that Mike had, I’m hopeful that there are going to be even bigger moments during my tenure of calling the Titans. Can you imagine if this town wins a Super Bowl, getting to be the voice of that and something we can all celebrate forever? That would be a dream come true," said Zarzour. "It’s the proudest moment that I’ve had professionally, and to be back in a town that means so much."

Do you have a unique story to share about arts, entertainment, and sports? You can email me at Brian.McKeegan@newschannel5.com.