Zebra goes viral after escaping from owner in Rutherford County; companion Stripes is safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A zebra that escaped from its Rutherford County owner over the weekend has become a social media sensation while remaining on the loose.

The zebra, nicknamed "Ed" by social media users, escaped after jumping his owner's fence and has not been spotted since the weekend. "I think the media has named him Ed. I don't think he had enough time to get a good name," said Mandy Motes of Circle M Stables.

AI-generated images of the zebra have flooded social media platforms, showing the animal in various humorous scenarios from hanging out in bars to riding fair rides. "If you put a T-shirt on him with your logo on the side, everybody in America and England would know about it by now," Motes said.

While Ed remains at large, his zebra companion "Stripes" has also gained attention. Stripes is currently being housed at Circle M Stables in Eagleville.

"Even Stripes has gotten famous on her own accord. Not so much as Ed the famous zebra," Motes said.

Motes explained that Stripes is staying at their gated horse barn because her owner needed somewhere safe for her while searching for Ed. "We didn't want another zebra at large, so she's here until Ed is found. They didn't want any more problems," she said.

Professional trackers are assisting the owner in the search for Ed. Motes believes the zebra is likely hiding somewhere shaded with access to food and water. "If I was a zebra, I'd find a big tract of land where there's not a lot going on and I would chill out," she said.

Despite no recent sightings, Motes remains optimistic about capturing the zebra soon if he doesn't get spooked. She thinks the zebra's owner is probably feeling overwhelmed by the search.

"I think it's going to take somebody quiet and methodical. Someone with a dart gun, and if you take your time, I believe we can find Ed," Motes said.

Authorities warn anyone who spots the zebra not to approach or try to pet it. If you see Ed, you are asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff at 615-898-7770 to report the location.

