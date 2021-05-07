Watch
Zebra – yes, a zebra – captured after escape in Cookeville

'It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad.'
Ashley Francis
Posted at 8:36 AM, May 07, 2021
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A zebra has been captured after its escape prompted a Cookeville area elementary school to issue a warning to parents on social media.

Prescott South Elementary School wrote in a post Friday morning: “Good morning Prescott Families—There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach. (Yes, really.)”

Ashley Francis was able to snap some photos of the animal while heading towards Prescott. The school later posted an update, saying the zebra had been captured.

