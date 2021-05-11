Zillow survey lists Nashville as a top city for 'digital nomads'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic has transformed so many aspects of our lives, not the least of which is how we work.

A new survey from Zillow says Nashville is a big destination for so-called digital nomads -- people who now have the choice to work from home anywhere in the country.

But with so many more people using their home as their office, we wanted to know how that's impacting the co-working industry: businesses where you rent out shared office space.

With more people working from home these days, at first glance, you may wonder how shared co-working spaces like Nashville's Center 615 may be doing post-pandemic.

But owner Christian Paro says business is looking up as people return to work.

"After the pandemic started, we still had those who maintained their leases here, but stayed at home, maybe sent one person in, now slowly we're seeing those groups have more people return to the office," Paro said.

Paro says for many people, at first it may have seemed like a luxury to work from home, away from places like the co-working space he owns. He says, even he did it.

"I kept that home office situation for about 18 months, a year and a half until I realized what was happening," Paro said.

What happened after that time, Christian says, is his work-life started taking over his home life, with just the presence of his desk that he transformed into a workspace at home.

"Anytime I went to make a meal, I would see my desk, and even if it was dinnertime, I would see the things I hadn't finished. whereas when i came here, I could go home, and not see the desk," Paro said.

So, Paro says, with more of his suites booking up than in months past, he says there are reasons for hope that some people embracing work from home now, will one day soon, start working back together.