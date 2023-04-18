'Zip-tie guy' and his mother found guilty on all charges related to Capitol riots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mother and son from Middle Tennessee who ended up in the U.S. Senate gallery during the January 6th insurrection have been found guilty on all charges.

Lisa Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel were accused of breaking into the Capitol.

In 2021, a 50-minute video that was recorded on a cellphone Munchel wore was released detailing the events that unfolded inside the Capitol.

Video showed Munchel and Eisenhart entering the building through an open door, walking past Capitol police officers who made no attempt to stop them.