Zoning dispute threatens future of Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville

NASHVVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A zoning appeal filed by a neighborhood group could halt construction at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens and potentially pause all operations at the Nashville landmark.

The group Neighbors for Safety BHM has filed an appeal with Metro's Board of Zoning Appeals, seeking to stop construction of a new multi-level parking pavilion on the Cheekwood property and raising concerns over how visitors access the grounds.

Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod says the stakes extend well beyond one construction project.

"They also want to issue a stop-work order to stop all further functions from happening on the property, which essentially is shutting down Cheekwood," MacLeod said.

In response, Cheekwood launched a "Save Cheekwood" petition, calling the challenge a threat to an institution that has operated for 66 years. MacLeod says the pavilion is required under an agreement to move parking off nearby parkland by 2027, not to increase attendance.

Attorney Chanelle Acheson, representing Neighbors for Safety, says the group is not trying to shut Cheekwood down.

"At the end of the day, this is not about keeping Cheekwood from operating. It's not about keeping Cheekwood from growing," Acheson said.

Acheson points to the 2024 Belle Meade Highlands Design and Mobility Study, which recommended both expanded on-site parking and direct access from Highway 100 as a way to relieve congestion on nearby residential streets.

Neighbors say they support Cheekwood but want traffic infrastructure in place before capacity grows.

"The perfect solution is to build access and infrastructure before they build capacity," Acheson said.

The group argues that years of gridlock have created safety concerns for residents.

"They cannot walk or bike safely in their neighborhood… and sometimes first responders cannot get to their properties because of the gridlock created by Cheekwood visitors during peak times," Acheson said.

Cheekwood disputes claims that its events are the main cause of traffic spikes, saying seasonal programming spreads visitors over the year and that peak days are limited.

MacLeod says the organization supports a Highway 100 access road but notes the decision rests with the Nashville Department of Transportation and Metro government.

"Cheekwood cannot decide where the city of Nashville wants to place a road," she said.

Neighbors also want Metro to enforce a 1996 Board of Zoning Appeals order, which allowed Cheekwood to operate as a "non-assembly cultural center" — meaning activities like art exhibits or garden tours with a steady flow of visitors, not large, timed events. They argue that regular concerts, holiday lights displays, and festivals go beyond what that permit allows.

The Board of Zoning Appeals is expected to hear the case in August. Cheekwood is rallying public support, while neighbors will press for a stop-work order and enforcement of the 1996 order before any expansion moves forward.

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