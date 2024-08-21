NOAH coalition voices its support for Nashville mayor's Choose How You Move transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville advocacy group initially opposed to Mayor Freddie O'Connell's "Choose How You Move" transit plan has changed its mind and is now showing support.

Members of Nashville Organized for Action and Hope, or NOAH, said they have met with more than two dozen stakeholders, the mayor, and the transit director before changing their minds.

Now, the coalition said they believe it will provide essential amenities for all residents, especially marginalized communities over a 15-year period.

However, they want the plan to adopt some other measures before it appears on the November 5 ballot. Some of those include: expanding the number of citizens who receive reduced or free fares; improvements and expansions of bus routes to first be in underserved communities like along Clarksville Highway, Nolensville Road, and Dickerson Road; and increasing multi-language signage along bus routes.

NOAH also said it wants a community advisory board to continue working with the mayor on the city's needs.

