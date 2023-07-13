Shawn Johnson and Andrew East are expecting their third child

Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, are expecting baby No. 3!

Johnson shared the happy news via Instagram on July 12 in a surprise announcement from an ancient stadium in Greece, the perfect location for the former Olympian gymnast who won four medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

In the two photo slideshow post, Johnson first sat smiling in the stadium with a larger-than-life version of the Olympic rings behind her.

“Swipe for a surprise,” she captioned the post, which she shared with her nearly 4 million followers.

The second picture showed a profile shot of Johnson in the same location, proudly showing off her pregnancy belly with a big smile.

A short time later, the couple shared a YouTube video called “try try try again: showing that it took the couple a while to get the good news that baby No. 3 was on the way.

“Baby #3! Coming this winter! Let’s Go!” the excited dad-to-be announces at the beginning of the video.

The 9-minute video shared on the couple’s YouTube channel, The East Family, shows the disappointment of negative pregnancy tests. The couple shared they had been trying for a new baby since July 2022. In one portion of the video, they revealed they had a positive test and then an early pregnancy loss sometime in 2022.

MORE: Meet Maddie Mendoza, the 2023 Gerber Baby

But then, in February 2023, Johnson tells her husband she believes she’s pregnant.

“It’s like a soul feeling,” she says in the video.

After a first test showed a negative result, a week later, the couple got the news they were waiting for — a new baby is on the way!

AP Newsroom

MORE: Anthony Michael Hall and wife Lucia welcome their first child

The couple has openly discussed their challenges with fertility and pregnancy loss over the years.

In 2017, the couple shared a powerful video revealing the miscarriage of their first pregnancy. They decided to go public with their experience because they knew so many other couples had experienced the same loss.

But good news followed in 2019 with the birth of their first child, daughter Drew Hazel, and again in 2021, when they welcomed their son, Jett James.

“It’s been such a wild journey the past year, and we feel so blessed to share this with you,” the couple shared in the video’s caption. We’ve got some fun tricks up our sleeve…and a lot of updates to come! Also, how do we hold 3 babies at once?! Asking for a friend ;)”

Congratulations to the happy family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.