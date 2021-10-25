A Preview of the 2021 Nashville Symphony season

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Brent Meredith chats with Pam Wheeler and Chuck Long about what shows they’re looking forward to for the Nashville Symphony 2021 holiday season. He is then joined by Jacob Tudor, Patron Engagement/Crescendo Club Manager at the Nashville Symphony, on this episode of Out & About Today.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 16:28:16-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.