Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+AARP Connected

Actions

Do You Know the Do's and Don'ts of Social Security?

Social Security expert Steve Richardson is our guest.
Steve Richardson, social security expert, joins this edition to talk about how and when you should start collecting social security.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Social Security expert Steve Richardson joins us for this edition of AARP: Connected to discuss what you may know and what you may have missed when applying to collect your first payment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community