Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+AARP Connected

Actions

How AARP Helps Engage Voters

AARP's Senior Vice President of Campaigns John Hishta is our guest.
How does voter engagement with those aged 50 and up shape AARP's campaign strategies? What is AARP's role in empowering voters 50 and older? Find out on this edition of AARP: Connected.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How does voter engagement with those aged 50 and up shape AARP's campaign strategies? What is AARP's role in empowering voters 50 and older? Find out on this edition of AARP: Connected.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community