NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dayton and brother Jimbo Blair go fishing for river monsters just below Old Hickory Dam. The two get lucky with a good bounty of speckled channel and blue catfish and a few blues that tip the scales. You won't want to miss the fish that took Dayton 18 minutes to pull in!
Brothers and Big Blues
Dayton and brother Jimbo Blair go fishing for river monsters.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.