Brothers and Big Blues

Southern Woods and Waters - Brothers and Big Blues
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dayton and brother Jimbo Blair go fishing for river monsters just below Old Hickory Dam. The two get lucky with a good bounty of speckled channel and blue catfish and a few blues that tip the scales. You won't want to miss the fish that took Dayton 18 minutes to pull in!

