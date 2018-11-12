Community Health Matters: Epilepsy

10:47 AM, Nov 12, 2018

Did You Know 3 million people live with epilepsy in the United States, and more than 150,000 new cases are diagnosed each year? Epilepsy doesn’t discriminate. It affects children and adults, men and women, and people of all races, religions, ethnic backgrounds and social classes. Be sure to watch to learn more. 

