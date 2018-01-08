Community Health Matters- Physicians Urgent Care

Light Rain
Do you realize that there are other options for medical care before you go to the emergency room? On this segment we'll tell you more about Physicians Urgent Care.
President Donald Trump arrived in Nashville just after 2 p.m. Monday to address thousands of farmers at the American Farm…
A homicide investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a man was found dead inside an apartment.
President Trump is expected to sign a Presidential Memorandum and Executive Order while in Nashville for the American Farm Bureau Convention .
Commuters should expect road closures Monday afternoon as President Trump arrives and departs from Nashville.
Farmers from across the country arrived in Nashville for the American Farm Bureau Federation convention.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Goodlettsville that was fully involved with the roof caved in.
Justin Timberlake has announced that he's returning to Nashville in May as part of his upcoming world tour.
Country legend Loretta Lynn suffered a broken hip during a fall, her sister confirmed on social media.
Metro Police said they're searching for two men who tried to hold up a Donelson gas station at gunpoint.