NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new political action committee (PAC) has a new coalition in Tennessee. It is called Fuerza Democrat Tennessee. Fuerza means "Strength, force, power" and they are supporting Hispanic candidates get elected. Executive Director Selena Chavez and Board Member Fabian Bedne express the need for an organization representing the Latino/Latina community by electing representatives with culture in mind. The first Latino immigrant elected to the Metro Council, Fabian Bedne says "It took for me to knock on 5,000 doors and get people to talk to me to learn who I was and they voted for me. And learning from them what they needed" is the key to build trust with Hispanics and non-Hispanics. Both Chavez and Bedne agree that harassment of legal immigrant citizens needs to stop. One way to do that is through legislation.