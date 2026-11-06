Hinduism in Nashville and Holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Diwali is the Festival of Light- light over dark, good over evil. The Sri Ganesha Temple in Bellevue celebrates this holiday Sat., Nov. 7. How can Nashvillians learn about the oldest active religion? Vanderbilt Professor and Sri Ganesha Temple Group Leader Sankaran Mahadevan invites the public to visit the temple during this celebration or by a tour.

Hinduism is the oldest active religion originating more than 4,000 years ago in India with over 1.1 billion followers world-wide. Dr. Mahadevan says Hindus believe we are all one and connected spiritually. "So the purpose of human life is to recognize this unity with the spirit and not just focus on the material. So, therefore as long as you are ignorant about your true nature, which is the spirit you keep- taking birth after birth and continue your journey until you are enlightened or you realize the ultimate truth that you are really a spiritual being and not a material being."

Sri Ganesha Temple

527 Old Hickory Blvd.

GaneshaTemple.org

615-356-7207