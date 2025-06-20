HOPE Outdoors Helps Persons with Disabilities Get the Outdoors Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Dayton and Mike are joined by Shane McBroom from HOPE Outdoors to talk about their ministry through hunting and fishing trips for persons who are disabled and the terminally ill. Hope Outdoors volunteers take friends with special needs to the lake, game trails, turkey blinds, boats and deer stands they've been told they couldn't reach before. Captain Damon Melcho of X-Treme Bait Tanks joins the group to talk about how his tanks are manufactured so any bait for fresh or salt water will thrive without being stressed.