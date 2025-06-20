Watch Now
HOPE Outdoors Helps Persons with Disabilities Get the Outdoors Experience

And X-Treme Bait Tank shows us their bait tank.
Shane McBroom from HOPE Outdoors and Damon Melcho from E-Treme Bait Tanks are our guests
Southern Woods and Waters - 061925 HOPE Giveaway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Dayton and Mike are joined by Shane McBroom from HOPE Outdoors to talk about their ministry through hunting and fishing trips for persons who are disabled and the terminally ill. Hope Outdoors volunteers take friends with special needs to the lake, game trails, turkey blinds, boats and deer stands they've been told they couldn't reach before. Captain Damon Melcho of X-Treme Bait Tanks joins the group to talk about how his tanks are manufactured so any bait for fresh or salt water will thrive without being stressed.

