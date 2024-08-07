NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — On this episode of AARP Connected, host Mia McNeil discusses tips and resources for older adults, including how to prevent elder abuse with Brad Turner, Commissioner of the Tennessee Dept. of Disability and Aging.
How Can You Help Prevent Elder Abuse?
Brad Turner, Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging Commissioner, is our guest.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — On this episode of AARP Connected, host Mia McNeil discusses tips and resources for older adults, including how to prevent elder abuse with Brad Turner, Commissioner of the Tennessee Dept. of Disability and Aging.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.