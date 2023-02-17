Capitol View commentary: Friday, February 17, 2023

METRO NASHVILLE AND STATE REPUBLICAN LEGISLATIVE LEADERS MOVE TOWARDS A TRUCE; THE 2023 MAYORAL CANDIDATE FIELD EXPANDS WHILE OTHERS DECIDE NOT TO RUN AS THE RACE GOES TO TV; ; AS THE FINAL VOTE ON THE NEW TITAN STADIUM LOOMS, SO DOES OPPOSITION FROM A MAJOR COUNCIL LEADER; BAN ON GENDER AFFIRMING CARE PASSES THE STATE SENATE AS FOCUS MOVES TO THE HOUSE; A MOVE TO ADD EXCEPTIONS TO TENNESSEE’S ABORTION BAN; THE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL FIELD BEGINS TO GROW: WILL IT HELP OR HURT DONALD TRUMP? QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT TENNESSEE’S NEW REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ANDY OGLES; INFLATION IS NOT GOING AWAY AS QUICKLY AS HOPED; THE ELECTRIC CAR REVOLUTION MAY BE LED BY A CHARGE FROM TENNESSEE;AS THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE OBSERVES ITS FIRST ANNIVERSARY VANDERBILT PROFESSOR DR. THOMAS SCHWARTZ ANALYZES THE WAR AND ITS FUTURE

METRO NASHVILLE AND STATE REPUBLICAN LEGISLATIVE LEADERS MOVE TOWARDS A TRUCE

After weeks of all-out political war on the Hill, it appears State Republican legislative leaders and Metro Nashville officials may be reaching a truce…or maybe not.

As I have mentioned in this Capitol View column over the past couple of weeks, the core of the dispute remains the Metro Council’s rejection last year of the city hosting the 2024 GOP National Convention. If that can’t be redone, what about Nashville hosting the 2028 convention?

The first public indication that an agreement might be in the offing came Thursday when State House Speaker Cameron Sexton said if Nashville showed an interest in the 2028 GOP convention, Republicans might take a different tack on its pending legislation repealing the special taxes approved by the Legislature to pay for the Music City Center and other tourist related matters.

But how to make that happen? It might be difficult for the Council to back track so quickly. But what about outgoing Mayor John Cooper? Could he express the city’s interest in hosting the event?

That is exactly what is happening. On Thursday night, the Mayor sent letters to national leaders in both the Republican and Democratic Parties expressing Metro’s interest in their 2028 events. Now will the GOP legislative leaders put all their anti-Nashville legislation on hold? Or will they do that for just some of their anti-Nashville bills?

THE TENNESSEE JOURNAL reports: “In discussions with legislative leaders, Cooper’s camp had sought assurances all measures aimed at the city would be dropped if it took formal steps to land the 2028 convention. But Republican lawmakers feel it is too late to entirely put the genie back in the bottle. The House still appears intent on slashing the size of the Metro Council from 40 voting members to 20. But other proposals — like the state takeover of the city’s sports and airport authorities or revoking a privilege tax at the convention center — could be withdrawn.”

If that is what happens, or if the Council must still vote to pursue the 2028 conventions, this truce or ceasefire might fall apart.

Stay tuned. As they say, this remains a developing story.

THE 2023 MAYORAL CANDIDATE FIELD EXPANDS WHILE OTHERS DECIDE NOT TO RUN AS THE RACE GOES TO TV

The 2023 candidate field for Nashville mayor grew again this week.

State Senator Jeff Yarbro says he's in. Yarbro is perhaps the best-known and highest-profile candidate in the field at this point. Running for mayor is also a safe race for him. He will be a state senator until 2027, even if he does not win the mayoral contest.

The other new candidate to throw her hat into the ring is former Metro School Board member Fran Bush. She has a Facebook page up. And she released this video on YouTube.

This week also saw several potential candidates decide not to run. That includes State Representative Bob Freeman and former Mayor Megan Barry.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Nashville’s first television ad for the 2023 Mayor’s race aired on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12).

The spot was purchased by the campaign of former Metro economic development and affordable housing official Matt Wiltshire. Wiltshire presently leads the mayoral race with the most money raised ($1.4 million) and in the bank ($1.1 million).

This being his first race for office, Wiltshire’s ad is introductory in nature and ran during the Super Bowl pre-game show and during the Puppy Bowl, according to the campaign’s website.

But apparently, there is an additional ad buy. I saw the spot during NEWSCHANNEL5’s 6 PM newscast on Monday.

So does Wiltshire plan to stay up on the air through the August 3 election? That’s almost 6 months. Wiltshire has personal resources and has loaned his campaign 400,000. He may need to do more of that as well as more fundraising to keep the airs going.

What about another mayoral candidate, Jim Gingrich, who just entered the race last week? The former AllianceBernstein financial executive has significant personal resources. Another first-time candidate, will he and his campaign feel the need to soon put some TV ads on the air?

The mayoral race continues to develop as the Tennessee General Assembly may be changing the rules. A bill in committee in both houses would abolish runoff elections in local races, including Nashville. If the bill becomes law whoever gets the most votes in August wins. There would be no more planning, raising funds and budgeting to run two races. Right now, the August vote would be to finish first or second with nobody getting a 50% plus one vote majority. Then win the runoff race in September. This potential change certainly opens the door for a conservative or an African American to win in Nashville. It also could mean, in a very crowded field, a mayor or council members could be elected with well less than a majority of voters supporting him or her. That has never happened in a mayoral or council race in the 60-year history of Metro government.

The runoff ban appears to have been part of the war of revenge being waged against Nashville by the Republican Super Majority in the Legislature. because the Metro Council declined to host the 2024 GOP National Convention. It remains unclear if this pending legislation might be put on hold, or still pushed to passage, despite the agreement by Nashville to now seek both national conventions in 2028.

AS THE FINAL VOTE ON THE NEW TITAN STADIUM LOOMS, SO DOES OPPOSITION FROM A MAJOR COUNCIL LEADER

It appears that a final vote by the Metro Council to approve the $2.1 billion Titans roofed stadium and event facility, could come as soon as March.

As that decision looms, a major Council leader, At-Large member Bob Mendes has come out in opposition. He has issued a multi-page memo that says the plan is based on “false narratives… Mayor John Cooper’s Office, lobbyists and communications staff have pushed” about the deal. Mendes, who is the final days of deciding whether to run for mayor this summer, says the plan is “too large of a subsidy (from taxpayers) with not enough benefit for Nashville.”

At the same time, it appears emergency repairs on the current stadium (as much as $11 million in the last few months alone) are piling up, which Nashville taxpayers must pay to cover. Mayor Cooper says the new stadium deal will get taxpayers out of the stadium maintenance business. But Mendes says the Titans “will take on the financial responsibility of maintaining a new stadium USING HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS (his emphasis).”

Mendes seems ready to start his fight against the Titan’s deal even before the stadium vote. Mayor Cooper’s latest $478 million Capital Spending Plan is before the Council for approval Tuesday night. Mendes has already served notice he plans to cut the $5 million in funds for redevelopment of the East Bank which is part of the project. Mendes says the money for infrastructure program management, coordination and studies is premature.

BAN ON GENDER AFFIRMING CARE PASSES THE STATE SENATE AS FOCUS MOVES TO THE HOUSE

It is Senate Bill #1, the first one filed in the upper chamber for the 113th Tennessee General Assembly.

The measure to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth breezed through its committees, and on Monday, passed in the full Senate, 26 Republicans yes, 6 Democrats no.

The bill now goes to the House, where similar quick approval is expected.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) — the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization —has condemned the Senate vote and legal action is being threatened by the American Civil Liberties Union.

It was a busy week for anti-LGBTQ legislation as another bill moved through committee to ban drag shows and similar activities on public property, or with anyone under 18 in attendance.

A House sub-committee gave its approval to a bill that would block TennCare — and its contracted insurance companies-- from covering any sort of gender-affirming care.

The LGBTQ community came to the Hill in the hundreds on Tuesday, to display its strong opposition to the plethora of anti-LGBTQ measures up for consideration.

Some LGBTQ leaders want Governor Lee to speak out against at the drag show ban. He is on record in favor of the ban on gender-affirming care. It appears unlikely the Governor will speak out in opposition to the drag show legislation. He did not veto a single bill in his first term in office.

For now, the Republican Super Majority continues to roll its agenda through the Legislature and Tennessee State government.

One other hot-button issue…school vouchers… moved ahead on the Hill this week. The State Senate voted 20-6 to extend the state’s program to Hamilton County. Right now, a pilot program, only in Davidson and Shelby Counties, is in its second year. We will see what kind of support this expansion has in the House when it comes up in committee next week.

A MOVE TO ADD EXCEPTIONS TO TENNESSEE’S ABORTION BAN

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that struck down the Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortion, Tennessee put in place a law that bans all such procedures without exceptions.

In recent months, some in the GOP Super Majority on the Hill here in Nashville have expressed second thoughts, saying perhaps some exceptions should be added. Bills have been filed to allow abortions in case of rape or incest. Those bills have yet to come up in committee.

What did come up this week, in a House sub-committee, is a proposal that would create abortion exceptions in cases to save the life of the mother or the fetus. The bill also says a doctor would not automatically face felony charges for performing an abortion in these circumstances. The measure passed unanimously in the subcommittee despite opposition from the powerful Tennessee Right to Life group. The lobbying by Tennessee Right to Life did not go down well. When the Speaker shows up in the committee meeting to express his displeasure that is really a bad sign.

The Republican legislative leadership is split on approving abortions exceptions. House Speaker Cameron Sexton is supportive, but the Senate Speaker, Lt. Governor Randy McNally says he likes the current abortion law the way it is. Governor Bill Lee seems to side with McNally. It remains unclear if any exceptions will be added to the state’s abortion law, despite polls that indicate public support to do so.

Finally on the Hill this week, welcome back to the Speaker of the Senate, Lt Governor Randy McNally! After feeling light-headed and suffering an irregular heart beat late last week, he was hospitalized and had pacemaker surgery. Thursday, he returned to work.

THE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL FIELD BEGINS TO GROW: WILL IT HELP OR HURT DONALD TRUMP?

Until this week, former President Donald Trump was the only announced candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination. Some thought Trump’s entry might freeze out challengers. But The Donald doesn’t seem to be scaring others from at least talking about running.

In fact, on Tuesday, Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley actually declared her candidacy, even though she had previously proclaimed she would not run if her former boss did. Within days after her announcement, Haley is looking to stake out her position as a new leader by calling for mandatory “mental competency tests” for politicians over the age of 75. It’s a political dagger aimed not only at current Democratic President Joe Biden, but Trump as well.

There are other Republicans looking at the 2024 race, including Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who polls the best against Trump. Others, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are making noise about entering the field.

Does a large field help or hurt former President Trump? GOP Members of the Senate and others are concerned.

After at first dismissing Haley as “just another career politician,” Trump is now attacking her on past support for Social Security and Medicare cuts. Could a snarky nickname for her be next?

The White House is also scoffing at the idea of competency tests for older candidates.

In terms of ongoing investigations, there was also a potentially ominous development for former President Trump this week. Portions of a final report were released from a special grand jury in Atlanta, probing the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, did not find any widespread fraud. But the panel did say they thought several witnesses that appeared before them were not truthful and should be indicted. Several Trump aides, campaign officials and others close to Trump did testify.

Stay tuned.

QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT TENNESSEE’S NEW REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN ANDY OGLES

Has the new Republican congressman, Andy Ogles of the 5th District (including portions of Nashville/Davidson County) been playing fast and loose in claims about his educational background and employment, along with his areas of expertise?

NEWSCHANNEL5 INVESTIGATES Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams has the story that will make you wonder especially as the Congressman and his staff are not answering several questions.

INFLATION IS NOT GOING AWAY AS QUICKLY AS HOPED

For the seventh consecutive month, the federal government’s Consumer Price Index showed a decline in the rate of inflation, but this time the decline was not as much as expected. That could be a reason the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates in the next few weeks.

As it has been in recent months, the economy remains a puzzlement with core inflation especially food costs, keep rising along with job creation, while unemployment is the lowest since 1969.

The puzzlement continued Wednesday. The January report on retail sales showed a 6.4% jump, the biggest in almost two years.

THE ELECTRIC CAR REVOLUTION MAY BE LED BY A CHARGE FROM TENNESSEE

We have talked before in this column about the coming transportation revolution with increased production and use of electric cars. Because Tennessee already has multiple auto and truck production plants, our state is at the forefront of new electric vehicles being produced.

Now with officials of the Biden administration announcing a goal of having half a million battery changing stations in operation by 2030, they believe the Volunteer State will play a key role in this area too.

AS THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE OBSERVES ITS FIRST ANNIVERSARY VANDERBILT PROFESSOR DR. THOMAS SCHWARTZ ANALYZES THE WAR AND ITS FUTURE

Next week (February 24) marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The invasion has touched off the largest land war in Europe since World War II, with the United States, the European Union and NATO uniting to help Ukraine fight the Russians to a stalemate thus far.

How did we get to this rather unexpected status of the war? And what will the coming of spring and better weather mean as we move into Year 2 of the conflict?

From time to time, throughout the past year, Vanderbilt history and political science professor, Dr. Thomas Schwartz has joined us on INSIDE POLITICS to share his thoughts and insights on the war.

He joins us again this week.

As always, we thank Dr. Schwartz for being on the program.

INSIDE POLITICS can be seen on its regular weekly schedule on NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS.

Those times include:

7:00 p.m. Friday.

5:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

1:30 a.m. & 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

THE PLUS is on Comcast Cable channel 250, Charter Cable channel 182 and on NEWSCHANNEL5’s over-the-air digital channel 5.2. We are also on DISH TV with the rest of the NEWSCHANNEL5 NETWORK.

One option for those who cannot see the show locally, or who are out of town, you can watch it live with streaming video on NEWSCHANNEL5.com. Just use your TiVo or DVR, if those live times don't work for you.

This week’s show and previous INSIDE POLITICS interviews are also posted on the NEWSCHANNEL5 website for your viewing under the NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS section. A link to the show is posted as well on the Facebook page of NEWSCHANNEL5 PLUS. Each new show and link are posted early in the week after the program airs.