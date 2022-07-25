NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The dead of summer is usually a relatively quiet time in Washington. But in this mid-term election year, things are busy inside the Beltway with Congress back from its July 4th recess. To talk about many of the issues facing the nation, our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS is Tennessee 6th District Republican Congressman John Rose. We are happy for the Congressman to join us in studio.

