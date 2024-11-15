NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — David Plazas with The Tennessean and Steve Cavendish with Nashville Banner join this edition of Inside Politics to share what aspects of Mayor O'Connell's transit plan will be prioritized and when it will commence.
How Will Metro Implement Choose How You Move?
David Plazas (Tennessean) and Steve Cavendish (Nashville Banner) are our guests.
