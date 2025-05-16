ICE and Nashville's Budget Items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The aftermath of the May ICE crackdown has opened several questions about due process and the Rule of Law. Can the government scoop up citizens and non-citizens off the street and detain them without reasonable cause? People have missing family members, rumored that they are in custody, but where are they really? Why won't ICE release a list of people they picked up? Metro Nashville Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara and other have asked these questions but have received no response. She and host Ben Hall discuss this topic and more on this episode of Inside Politics.