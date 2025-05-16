NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The aftermath of the May ICE crackdown has opened several questions about due process and the Rule of Law. Can the government scoop up citizens and non-citizens off the street and detain them without reasonable cause? People have missing family members, rumored that they are in custody, but where are they really? Why won't ICE release a list of people they picked up? Metro Nashville Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara and other have asked these questions but have received no response. She and host Ben Hall discuss this topic and more on this episode of Inside Politics.
ICE and Nashville's Budget Items
Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara tells us what her constituents are saying about the THP assisted ICE crackdown earlier in May
