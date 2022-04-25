NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is a busy time for Metro Council, with a new budget ahead, there's always concerned about how and when the city spends its money. There's also concerns about building a new stadium for the Titans, and how to solve other issues affecting the city. Council Members At Large Sharon Hurt and Bob Mendes are our guests on Inside Politics.
Issues Impacting the City of Nashville on Inside Politics
Council Members At Large, Sharon Hurt & Bob Mendes
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 25, 2022
