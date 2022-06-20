January 6th Committee Hearings: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three public hearings have been held, and more are still to come, for the House Select Committee. That is the group that has been investigating the January 6th takeover of the U.S. Capitol. It is an effort which the committee says was a coup and an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. How are the sessions being received in terms of attracting and keeping the public’s attention?

Besides reporting its findings, what does the committee hope to accomplish? And what impact will this have on American politics, especially upcoming the 2022 mid- term elections? To help sort all that out, as well as look at other related issues, our guest this week on INSDE POLITICS is MTSU professor, Dr. John Vile, who is also Dean of the Honors College there.