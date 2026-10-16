Jerri Green says she can pull off upset in Tennessee governor's race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jerri Green says she can pull off a major upset on Election Day and become Tennessee's next governor.

Green, a Memphis city council member, chief public defender in Shelby County and mother of three, is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn in a state that has long leaned Republican.

During an appearance on Inside Politics, Green outlined several priorities for her campaign.

She said she wants to eliminate the state's sales tax on groceries, end the school voucher program and focus on keeping rural hospitals open.

Green pushed back on attacks from Blackburn's campaign, calling her a radical socialist.

"I'm not trying to move Tennessee really far left or really far right. I just want to move it forward," Green said. "And I think when you live in an echo chamber and on the extremes, somebody who just wants to get work done to actually help people, they don't have an answer for it. It's the reason she won't stand on a debate stage with me because she doesn't have any policies to stand on."

Blackburn declined an invitation to appear on Inside Politics.

She also declined to participate in a gubernatorial debate scheduled for Oct. 27 at Middle Tennessee State University.

Green is expected to take part in that debate alongside independent candidates David Hatley and Lauren Pinkston.

Viewers can watch the full unedited interview with Green on Inside Politics, which airs on NewsChannel 5's sister station The Spot.

It is also available as a podcast. Just enter Inside Politics Nashville wherever you get your podcasts and start listening.