Metro Schools Director, Dr. Adrienne Battle: Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This past week has been the first time this school year that Metro Public Schools have not operated under rules requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks. With the COVID-19 virus declining in numbers, wearing face masks are optional for now. That means with our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week, the Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, we can talk about other school-related issues besides public health. And there is always plenty to discuss especially with all the education-related legislation on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill. It seems our elected officials think they are the largest school board in the state, if not the nation or the world! We welcome Dr. Battle back to the program and thank her for joining us!

