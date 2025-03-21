Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Inside Politics

Actions

Nashville and National Politics

In his last show as host of Inside Politics, Pat Nolan invites political analysts Larry Woods and Bill Phillips.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 50 years in broadcast journalism in both radio and television, Inside Politics host Pat Nolan is retiring. For his last show as host, he invited political analysts Larry Woods and Bill Phillips as his last guests. But the trio do not pull any punches when it comes to politics! Topics included the controversial first 2 months of Donald Trump, the whiplash effect of DOGE firing and rehiring federal workers, cutting off federal funding to veterans, medical research and USAID, to the dismantling of the Department of Education. Plus how these and other revolving changes leave Tennesseans and cities like Nashville as collateral damage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community