Nashville and National Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 50 years in broadcast journalism in both radio and television, Inside Politics host Pat Nolan is retiring. For his last show as host, he invited political analysts Larry Woods and Bill Phillips as his last guests. But the trio do not pull any punches when it comes to politics! Topics included the controversial first 2 months of Donald Trump, the whiplash effect of DOGE firing and rehiring federal workers, cutting off federal funding to veterans, medical research and USAID, to the dismantling of the Department of Education. Plus how these and other revolving changes leave Tennesseans and cities like Nashville as collateral damage.