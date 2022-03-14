WTVF-NASHVILLE —Pat Nolan discusses the legalities of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how the world responds to aggression with Michael Newton, a law professor at Vanderbilt University, on this episode of Inside Politics.
Russia-Ukraine conflict with Michael Newton
How does the world handle aggression?
Posted at 12:30 PM, Mar 14, 2022
