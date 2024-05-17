Watch Now
State of Metro 2024: Will Mayor O'Connell Deliver?

Metro Council Member at Large Delishia Porterfield is our guest.
How will Mayor O'Connell keep good on his promises with a tight budget and a looming referendum?
Posted at 5:48 PM, May 17, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell has pledged a lot for Nashvillians despite a looming referendum in November and a tight budget. Joining us is Delishia Porterfield to discuss how this can happen.

