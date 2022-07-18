Watch Now
State of The Economy: Inside Politics

Dr. Richard Tarpey- Assist. Prof. of Management, MTSU
These are the questions everyone is asking: When will see inflation go down? Is the economy in overall good shape or in a bad way? Are we headed towards or already in a recession? Those and other questions are ones will be posing to our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS. He’s Dr. Richard Tarpey from Middle Tennessee State University.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 10:57:41-04

