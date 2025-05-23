The Complexities of Immigration Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — How is ICE activity in the state affecting businesses in Tennessee? Fear of harassment is keeping foreign professionals and college students from coming to the U.S. affecting universities and businesses here and across the nation. Doug Russo, Esq. from Rose Immigration Law tell host Ben Hall that his clients are worried about the anti-immigrant climate that has grown in the state. The affects of this policy have created lack of workers in construction, agriculture and hospitality but also have also created a stall with professionals receiving visas to enter the United States.

