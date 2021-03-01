The Rift within the GOP

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Whenever one of the major political parties loses the White House or control of the Congress, there is always a period of introspection on who and how party leaders should proceed in the future.

But this year, it feels like more than that for the Republican Party in the wake of President Donald Trump losing re-election, and the GOP losing its control of the U.S. Senate.

There’s also the second impeachment of Mr. Trump and his subsequent acquittal by the Senate, even though those who opposed the President in both houses included some Republicans. In turn, those who voted against the former President have faced censure votes by their state parties.

To delve into these topics, as well as how Democrats are handling being in nominal control in Washington, we have invited back to our program, two of the best political analysts in our area, Republican Bill Phillips and Democrat Larry Woods.