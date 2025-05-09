The THP Traffic Stops and ICE Arrests Plus Legislative Session Remarks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Highway Patrol working with ICE, made 369 traffic stops the first week in May that resulted in 94 detained by ICE. The Highway Patrol will continue to assist Homeland Security state-wide. This action has created anguish, mistrust and fear among residents and non-residents targeted at the police and lawmakers. Host Ben Hall invites Tennessee House Representative for District 51 Aftyn Behn to discuss what her constituents are saying, her reaction to seeing first hand what is going on in the community and what changes need to be made. She also remarks about the actions in the 114th Legislative Session and what she is working on this summer.