Vice Mayor Shulman Talks Nashville Politics- Inside Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, he is the presiding officer of one of the largest local legislative bodies in the nation. He appoints all the Council committees and who leads them each year. He also next in line to be mayor if that position ever becomes vacant. But just who is Jim Shulman and what does he think about the many issues facing Metro and most local governments? Vice Mayor Jim Shulman is our guest this week on INSIDE POLITICS.