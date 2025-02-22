Watch Now
What Changes is American and Foreign Policy affect Tennesseans?

Vanderbilt Professor Dr. Thomas Schwartz is our guest.
Dr. Schwartz, Vanderbilt University Political Science professor answers questions about President Trump's personnel and cost cutting measures.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Thomas A. Schwartz, a political science professor from Vanderbilt University is our guest to talk about President Trump and his DOGE team's second month. Host Pat Nolan and Dr. Schwartz discuss the presidents cuts and firing of probationary workers at the Federal level and how those actions affects Tennesseans. They also discuss tariffs and if what President Trump is doing is constitutional.

